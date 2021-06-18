Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens scored eight tries in their first-leg win over Ealing Trailfinders, as England captain Owen Farrell kicked 18 points

Greene King IPA Championship play-off final second leg Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 20 June Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Full live commentary on BBC Radio London Digital (and online) with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens have named an unchanged line-up for the second leg of the Championship play-off final against Ealing Trailfinders.

The north London club, who are looking to seal an immediate return to the Premiership, lead 60-0 on aggregate from last Sunday's first leg.

Sarries boast 12 internationals in their XV, as South Africa prop Vincent Koch makes his 100th appearance.

Ealing make seven changes for their trip to the StoneX Stadium.

Saracens won won five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups under director of rugby Mark McCall before the club were relegated for persistent breaches of the salary cap.

Saracens: Goode; Lewington, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; Mako Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Adams-Hale, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Christie, Whiteley, Manu Vunipola, Taylor.

Ealing Trailfinders: D Johnston; Daniels, Bodilly, Howard, Kernohan; Willis, Hampson; Whyte, Malton, Millar Mills, De Wee, Casson, Al-Jiboori, Thompson, Smid (capt).

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Gibbons, Thiede, Linsell, Uzokwe, Burns, B Johnston, Dugmore.

