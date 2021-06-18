Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hannah Smith is the only Scot in the 12-strong women's squad

Five Scots have been selected for Team GB's 24-strong rugby sevens squads for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Alec Coombes, Scotland captain Robbie Fergusson, Ross McCann and Max McFarland will take part in the men's competition from 26-28 July.

Hannah Smith will travel for the women's tournament on 29-31 July, with Lisa Thomson named as stand-by reserve.

The squads travel to Los Angeles this weekend for their final preparation at the Quest for Gold Sevens' event.