Simmonds' tally of 20 tries in the regular season was three more than the previous best mark set by Dominic Chapman and Christian Wade

Exeter Chiefs' Sam Simmonds has been named Premiership Player of the Season.

The 26-year-old back-row forward scored a Premiership record 20 tries this season and earned a call-up to the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith came second after the 22-year-old scored a league-high 270 points.

Simmonds' Exeter team-mate Dave Ewers came third after a panel of media experts reviewed the season.

"He has excelled in a year where it has been tough for all players in Gallagher Premiership Rugby, with back-to-back seasons and not much time off," said former England winger Ugo Monye, who was part of the judging panel.

"But he hasn't let off from being European player of the year last season to Premiership player of the year this season, which is outstanding.

"His season has been one of the best individual seasons in Premiership history. I think when you are breaking any sort of record, it has to be put down as a memorable year."