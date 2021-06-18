Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Pontypridd and Llanelli in action during the 2019-20 Premiership season

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has pledged £1m to help the community game return safely in Wales after Covid-19.

The money is designed for specific new initiatives including funds for 12 new hub officers and financial help for clubs with their changing facilities.

New initiatives will also be created to upskill players in the 11-21 age group following the long break in the game.

One-day rugby camps will be held over the summer holidays at rugby club locations around Wales.

Rugby below the professional level was suspended in March 2020 because of Covid-19.

"We understand the difficulties everyone has been under on and off the field since March 2020 and we hope the initiatives funded by the £1m additional pathway to participation commitment will help the community game back to full health," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

"We believe these measures will make a great contribution towards improving the physical and mental health of our nation through community rugby."

The return of senior 15-a-side competitions for male and female players will be played under modified laws to reduce contact in the scrum and maul from August to December.

Those competitions for senior men begin on 7 August, following two weeks when clubs can choose to play 15-a-side friendly matches under the agreed modified laws from 24 July.

Six weeks of club v club sevens and 10-a-side rugby began this week. The female cup competitions will kick off in September. The pools for the WRU cup external-link competitions have now been published with the emphasis on local derbies.

From 5 July, all club teams will move up to the next age band.

Next season, only players who are 18 on August 31, 2021, will be able participate in youth rugby which in Wales has normally involved players competing at this level for three years from 16 to 19.

Players in what would have traditionally been considered the final year of youth rugby will need to register as adult players.

This follows the move to put youth rugby into the Under-18 bracket for this season to protect the age band from any further disruption due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In line with the latest Welsh Government guidance, spectators can now attend community rugby matches providing they adhere to that guidance on all areas especially social distancing and hand hygiene.

The WRU has also announced a 'boots for grassroots' initiative by buying 4,000 pairs of rugby boots at a discounted price and will distribute them via clubs and staff on the ground.

The first boots will be distributed to the female hubs around Wales and to around 60 clubs in areas that feature high in the Welsh Government deprivation index.

"We know there is a huge amount of enthusiasm to get back to the game we all love," said WRU community director Geraint John.

"It's great to be able to move to the next steps of our pathway to participation this week with seven and 10-a-side matches sanctioned between individual clubs, female hubs and other teams.

"It is great to see that providing clubs are comfortable they can comply with Welsh Government guidance, they can start to welcome spectators to their matches in the coming weeks and months.

"With the publication of the pools for the community cup competitions, senior teams can also now focus on stepping up their gradual return to full rugby."