Cardiff Blues intended to go into 2021-22 with Cory Hill and Matthew Screech among their lock options

Wales have replaced lock Cory Hill with Matthew Screech for their summer Tests against Canada and Argentina.

Hill's team Cardiff Blues says the change came about after he informed them of a desire to join a team outside Wales.

The 29-year-old former Dragons star has won 32 caps.

A move to a team outside Wales would render him ineligible to play for Wayne Pivac's side under the nation's 60-cap rule.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced the squad change and his region expanded on it, saying: "The decision was taken after the second row informed the Cardiff Blues of his intention to explore a possible opportunity overseas."

Uncapped Screech, who will rejoin Blues this summer from Dragons, comes into the Wales squad.

Wales host three games in July at Principality Stadium - Canada on Saturday, 3 July followed by matches against Argentina there on the two subsequent Saturdays.