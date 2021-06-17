Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Trevor Davison has signed a new three-year contract with Newcastle Falcons beyond the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old moved into the professional ranks from local club Blaydon, and has played 71 games in all competitions for Falcons.

His form earned him a call into the most recent England training squad by boss Eddie Jones, alongside team-mates such as Callum Chick and Jamie Blamire.

"Trev has a great story," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"Hopefully it's a real inspiration for people in knowing that they haven't necessarily missed the boat with regards to professional rugby.

"He was playing second and third team rugby at Blaydon during his twenties, but through sheer hard work and having the right guidance he has earned his place as a regular Premiership starter.

"He offers so much to us, not just in the set-piece but through his work-rate around the field, and the fact that he is a local lad is a real bonus."