Thomas Rhys Thomas (left), Paul James (second right) and Richard Russell (right) will coach Wales Under-20s alongside Ioan Cunningham (second left)

U20 Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 19 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales' youngsters must "learn how to win in a Welsh shirt" during the 2021 Under-20 Six Nations.

Wales begin a tournament, which will be played exclusively at Cardiff Arms Park, against Italy on Saturday.

The majority of Cunningham's squad have not played competitive rugby for more than a year because of Covid-19.

"The mood in the camp is one of excitement," said the former Scarlets coach.

"These boys haven't played for over a year. That's been the biggest challenge for us, getting them ready to perform again, getting them up to speed with the contact side of the game and trying do 15-on-15 as much as we can in training.

"They have got to learn how to win in a Welsh shirt, that's really important. How they do that over the next couple of weeks will be massive for the rest of their careers."

Last year's Under-20 Six Nations was cancelled due to the pandemic, and this year's condensed format will see matchday squads consisting of 26 players, with all five matchdays featuring three games played consecutively.

Scarlets pair Sam Costelow and Carwyn Tuipulotu and Joe Hawkins of Ospreys are among a handful of players in Cunningham's squad who have seen some competitive action since the pandemic began.

Full-back Dan John, 19, is another who has had some game-time, in his case with Exeter Chiefs.

He has also received plenty of advice from his father, former Wales international Paul.

Dan John has made two appearances for Exeter Chiefs

"He likes to watch training and games and have zoom calls," John said. "He likes to help me improve and he wants to see me do my best."

Wales Under-20s will be captained by Cardiff Blues back-row Alex Mann, who spent two years on Cardiff City's books before committing to rugby.

The 19-year-old says Cunningham's players have been driven on by the prospect of the Six Nations throughout the spell without competitive rugby.

"This was in the back of my head in every gym session, making sure I was ready when it came to the under-20s," he said.

"We all want to work for each other and for the jersey - there is nothing better than representing your country. We are going to give it everything we have got."

Cunningham, an ex-Llanelli RFC skipper, was named Wales Under-20s coach last week.

He previously worked at this level in 2012 and 2013.

"It's great to be back," he added. "I am enjoying working with a talented group of coaches.

"We are super-excited - to have a home Six Nations is going to be fantastic for us."

Wales follow the Italy opener with a game against Ireland on Friday, 25 June.

They then take on France on Thursday, 1 July before facing England on Wednesday, 7 July and completing their campaign against Scotland on Tuesday, 13 July.