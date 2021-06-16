Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Hume has formed a solid midfield partnership at Ulster with Stuart McCloskey, who is also in the Ireland squad

Ulster centre James Hume has been called into his first senior Ireland squad for their summer Tests against Japan and the USA.

The 22-year-old replaces Garry Ringrose, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Hume's inclusion brings the number of uncapped players in Andy Farrell's 37-man squad to 12.

The Belfast native has become a mainstay in the Ulster side, making 20 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign.

He is among four Ulster players in line to make his senior international bow next month, with Tom O'Toole, Nick Timoney and Robert Baloucoune also included in the squad.

Farrell's side host Japan in Dublin on 3 July before welcoming the USA to the Aviva Stadium a week later.

Ireland squad for July Tests

Backs: Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune*, Caolin Blade*, Billy Burns, Harry Byrne*, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Tom Daly*, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Hume*, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle*, Ed Byrne, Gavin Coombes*, Ultan Dillane, Peter Dooley*, Caelan Doris, Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Ross Molony*, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole*, James Ryan (capt), John Ryan, Nick Timoney*, Josh van der Flier, Fineen Wycherley*.

* denotes an uncapped player.