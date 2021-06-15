Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tonga hooker Elvis Taione has played 29 internationals for his country

Ospreys have confirmed the signing of veteran Tonga hooker Elvis Taione on a one-year deal from Exeter.

Taione, 38, will join from the Champions Cup and English Premiership winning side and follows Wales prop Tomas Francis to the Liberty Stadium.

Ospreys are looking to fill the void left by the retirement of Scott Otten.

"Elvis has a proven track record in a title-winning side and that foundation was built on a dominant set piece," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

Taione was part of Tonga's 2015 World Cup squad and played Super Rugby for Western Force and the Waratahs in Australia, before a spell with Jersey Reds in the English Championship.

He joined Exeter in 2014 and helped the Chiefs emerge as a dominant force in English and European rugby.

"Tomas Francis and myself both moved to Exeter in the same season and now we are both leaving and moving to the Ospreys in the same season," said Taione.

"He followed me to Exeter and now I am following him to Swansea.

"I see the Ospreys being in a similar place to where Exeter were when I joined them and I hope my experience can help the team develop."