The United Rugby Championship - how the revamped competition will work

Dragons chairman David Buttress believes the new United Rugby Championship (URC) will result in the club's top players being available for most of the league's fixtures.

The Pro14 will rebrand as the URC when South Africa's four teams join the competition in 2021-22.

Fixtures have been set in an attempt to avoid clashing with internationals.

"It means our best players will be around a lot more than the previous format," said Buttress.

The number of games has been reduced to 18 per team, with only one match clashing with a Wales international weekend when Wayne Pivac's side face New Zealand at the end of October.

Players could miss up to three more games with involvement in Wales training camps as the season progresses, but Buttress believes supporters will still see more of their top stars.

"There is very little overlap with international fixtures, although with camps we think we might miss them for three or four games maximum," added Buttress.

"It is probably the most exciting radical change. It allows the best players to be on show for their clubs more frequently.

"We have developed a lot of our internationals from our academy and they love playing for the Dragons, so for them to miss parts of the season is not great.

"From a supporter perspective, when I go to watch games I want to see the best players week in, week out.

"This new format gives us not only the opportunity to see the best players and high-profile stars more frequently from a Dragons-perspective, but when sides come and play us I want to see the South African or Irish stars.

"That's why you take the kids and turn up to watch these games. It's definitely good for supporters, these star players are the gold dust of the product."

Buttress believes the certainty of this format in place for at least the next five years will be beneficial.

"For the next four or five years we have a clear and stable format and that's important, and supporters can easily understand and follow it," added Buttress.

"We have five years of clarity now. This has improved and strengthened many of the things we needed to improve on."

Former Just Eat boss David Buttress became Dragons chairman in September 2017

The new 18-match format will mean regions will play two games each against their regional rivals and face the other sides from Ireland, Scotland, Italy and South Africa once.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four, which means the leading side out of Dragons, Cardiff Rugby, Ospreys and Scarlets is guaranteed Champions Cup qualification.

"I am excited about the regional pools and I can see the interest and spice in the Welsh derbies. Creating these pools with regional qualification provides substance and adds more to the games.

"If the derbies were important before they are even more important now."

The reduction in games will mean at least one fewer home games for each team, with nine planned in the regular season.

"I like the 18-game format because I think it was about quality of fixture, not quantity," said Buttress.

"When you look at the quality of the South African sides and having our best players available, I think we will be able to offset there is one or two less home fixtures on the basis we now have high-quality games more frequently.

"With rugby being as physical and gladiatorial as it is now, it should be about the quality of the game.

"Commercially there will be an opportunity for us to grow. Less is more, especially as I believe the quality will be better than it used to be."

Buttress accepts there will still be sceptics among the Welsh rugby faithful who would prefer an Anglo-Welsh or British and Irish league rather than adding another country to the tournament.

"I have listened and am open to those conversations and enjoy it," added Buttress.

"I would say look to people at the quality of the teams and players in this league.

"The fixtures are going to be meaningful and every one is going to be one they are going to want to go and see.

"We have made the best of this product. So judge us by the quality of players, teams and fixtures you see this league will generate.

"I am confident when the tournament starts in the autumn it will excite people."