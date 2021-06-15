Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Homer rejoined London Irish from Bath in July 2020

London Irish full-back Tom Homer has retired from rugby union.

The 31-year-old had agreed a move to French side US Montalbanaise this summer but has decided to stop playing.

Academy graduate Homer scored 785 points in 126 appearances for the Exiles over two spells, having played for Bath between 2015 and 2020.

"There is something poetic about finishing at the club where it all started. I'm looking forward to the next adventure," he said.

"I've played rugby for 13 years now and have some brilliant memories, but it just feels like the right time to retire."

Former England Under-20 player Homer was part of the Irish side that reached their first-ever Premiership final in 2009.

"He has had a fantastic career and should be very proud of everything that he has achieved," added Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney.