Bristol name Fiji star Semi Radradra (left) in the centres, while Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith (right) has scored a Premiership-high 270 points this season - including eight tries

Gallagher Premiership semi-final Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 19 June Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio London and the BBC Sport website and app with live text commentary, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam says his side are "living history" as they prepare for their Premiership semi-final against Harlequins.

The Bears were beaten by Wasps in the play-offs last year, but finished top of the table to secure home advantage for the first time in the last four.

"To be top of the table in round six and go all the way to round 22 is phenomenal," Lam said.

Quins have reached the play-offs for the first time in seven years.

The south-west London side, champions in 2012, welcome captain Stephan Lewies back in their only change from their final-day win over Newcastle Falcons.

Bristol had their last game of the regular campaign against London Irish called off because of Covid-19 cases in the Exiles camp, and make five personnel changes from their last outing.

The Bears have lost only once at Ashton Gate since early February, and have won their past three meetings with Harlequins - including a 35-33 triumph in March.

After sealing top spot, Lam has encouraged his players to go on and make history for the club.

"We said it was a race to the top of the mountain, and we won the race," Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Now there are four teams standing at the top of the mountain, and the next two weeks are about which team gets to put the flag in the mountain.

"That is the one which is remembered and can't be removed. It is locked in history."

Meanwhile, Quins fly-half Marcus Smith is "desperate to deliver trophies" for the club.

"It's a long time since this club has been in the top four," the 22-year-old said.

"We've spoken about how big an opportunity this is for this group and the club.

"Bristol have been leading the charge this season and I am very excited for the challenge."

Team news - Sinckler to face former club

Among the changes from Bristol's 26-23 win over Leicester on 5 June, full-back Charles Piutau returns and England prop Kyle Sinckler starts against his former club.

Winger Luke Morahan and scrum-half Andy Uren come into the back line, while Max Malins switches from full-back to the wing.

Hooker Harry Thacker completes the changes.

Dino Lamb drops to the Harlequins bench to allow for Lewies to start at lock.

The only other change from last Saturday sees Scotland international James Lang replace wing Cadan Murley among the replacements.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, S Piutau (co-capt), Malins; Sheedy, Uren; Y Thomas, Thacker, Sinckler, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Afoa, Joyce, Earl, Randall, Lloyd, O'Conor.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Marchant, Tapuai, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies (capt), Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Lamb, J Chisholm, Landajo, Lang, Northmore.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).