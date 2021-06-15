Pro14 becomes United Rugby Championship as South Africa sides join tournament

The United Rugby Championship - how the revamped competition will work

The Pro14 will rebrand as the United Rugby Championship (URC) when South Africa's four teams join the competition in 2021-22.

Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls will play alongside the 12 existing sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in a 16-team league.

There will be one division, with end of season play-offs.

"We are taking the league to new heights," said URC chief executive Martin Anayi.

"Forming the United Rugby Championship will begin to reshape the club rugby world."

The South African sides will also be eligible to qualify for European competitions from 2022-23. The four former Super Rugby sides have replaced fellow South African outfits Cheetahs and Southern Kings in the tournament.

The final agreement for the new league creates a pathway for SA Rugby to become a full shareholder in the Pro Rugby Championship (PRC DAC) alongside the Celtic and Italian unions.

The season is due to start at the end of September 2021, with each team playing 18-regular-season fixtures, while there will be a grand final in mid June.

The tournament will run for at least five seasons with league bosses stating the intention is not to change the format again.

Why the name change?

League bosses say the United Rugby Championship represents elite club rugby across two hemispheres.

With a change in format and the addition of the big-name South African sides, they believe it is the right time to change the name of the tournament, conceding using numbers in the title has not "quite worked out so well".

The aim is to produce a league with a more familiar format, no crossovers with international weekends and more teams capable of winning the title.

James Ryan takes on Benetton
Leinster, in blue, won the 2020-21 Pro14 league title while Benetton will host Bulls of South Africa in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup final on Saturday

How will it work?

In comparison to the two-conference Pro14 structure, the 18-round regular season will see the return of one league table and is designed to mean fewer clashes with international weekends.

There will be 21 game weekends per season, down from a total of 24 when the tournament was previously a 12-team league.

The URC will use one league table to rank the top eight teams who will reach the knock-out stages, with teams having a minimum of nine home games in the regular season.

The top eight teams will qualify for the play-offs, with quarter-finals and semi-finals planned before a grand final.

There will be four regional pools with the quartet of Welsh regions, Irish provinces and South African sides each forming a nation-specific group, and the two Scotland and Italian sides linking up in the other.

This means local derbies will be maintained and teams will play each other at least once each season.

Each team will play home and away fixtures against their regional opponents, and 12 home or away fixtures against the remaining teams in the league.

Teams from the northern hemisphere will play two away games in South Africa each season with the aim being for these to be played back-to-back.

Teams from South Africa will play six away games in the northern hemisphere, which should require two three-game tours of Europe.

Bulls won a South Africa only Super Rugby Unlocked tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020
Bulls won a South Africa-only Super Rugby Unlocked tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

Race for Europe

Eight teams will qualify each season for the following season's Heineken Champions Cup from the URC and the rest of the teams will participate in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Subject to the finalisation of contract terms with EPCR, South African teams will be eligible to qualify for the Champions Cup from the 2022-23 season for the first time.

At least one side from each of the regional pools will qualify to play among Europe's elite.

This means there will be a guaranteed side from Wales, Ireland and South Africa in the competition, while the leading side out of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Zebre and Benetton will also qualify.

All points won during the regular season will contribute to rankings in the regional pools and the highest-ranking team in each of the four pools will earn a place in the Champions Cup for the following season.

The remaining four places will be awarded to the four highest-ranked teams from the single-standing league table who have not already qualified through the four regional pools.

Scarlets were winners of the Pro12 final in 2017
Scarlets were winners of the Pro12 final in 2017

What they said

Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship: "The United Rugby Championship will see World Cup winners, icons of the Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and stars of the British and Irish Lions tour turning up the intensity in an exciting new league format.

"The arrival of South Africa's elite teams and removal of fixtures from international match weekends will make our league stronger across the board."

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby: "South African rugby has for many years imagined a future aligned with northern-hemisphere rugby and this announcement marks the arrival of that vision.

"Our teams will be pitting themselves against the leading clubs from four nations, steeped in rugby tradition and folklore. They'll do it without having to cross time zones or acclimatise while 100% of matches will kick off in South African prime time."

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Peake, today at 10:31

    The Pro12 looked at Super Rugby's expansion and subsequent fall into farce and lack of meaningful games, and thought "yep, we'll give that a go".

    Expect this to be an absolute shambles of a tournament.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 10:28

    Too many teams and too complicated.

    The reason Super rugby went down the toilet.

    And what a naff name. Oh I know whats been used before 'Rugby' 'Championship'....... cool lets stick United at the front because we are so inclusive.

    • Reply posted by Rabbitohs, today at 10:31

      Rabbitohs replied:
      Could be right is this just repeating that same mistake. This isn't top soccer teams, can costs really be covered in this format

  • Comment posted by Morgoth, today at 10:27

    South Africa should be getting together with Kenya and Namibia to create and African league and promote rugby development in second and third tier nations. Not piggybacking on the success of the Northern Hemsiphere. What happened to trying to broaden the reach of the game?

  • Comment posted by McB1894, today at 10:27

    So the European cup is no longer for European clubs. Great.

  • Comment posted by U1374627190, today at 10:26

    It's great that we'll be playing SA teams but my word, why do they need to always over complicate competition set ups in rugby.
    Even then, will they actually be able to complete the full season given restrictions on travel due to COVID at the moment

  • Comment posted by MaroonToon, today at 10:26

    like the concept - dreadful name

  • Comment posted by mcarta, today at 10:26

    Terrible decision. a league requiring long haul flights is just madness. What’s the carbon footprint of this?

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 10:30

      Bob replied:
      Exactly.

      They should just play the Finals knockout between the winners from each nation.

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 10:25

    URC? Sounds like a cage fighting offshoot. It took a Committee of how many how long and at what expense to come up with that? Sums up what’s wrong with the governance at the top of the Pro12, sorry, Pro14, sorry URC…

  • Comment posted by Side_step, today at 10:22

    I feel like my brains been put through a fan reading that...

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 10:22

    timezone wise it always made sense for the SA teams to be playing European sides. But distance wise it's a huge hurdle although I guess travelling from SA to Aus/NZ is the same but the added jet lag. So it's probably better for SA sides

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 10:21

    Crazy how far super rugby has fallen in the last 10 years!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 10:20

    Nothing against the SA teams but why couldn’t they have kept it European and added a team from Georgia in there especially when Georgia are desperate to join the 6N as it’ll help Georgian rugby be more competitive

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 10:15

    “Increase the number of teams capable of winning the league”.
    Surely the league winner will come from one of these 4?
    What’s happened to “Super” Rugby? Is it financially viable?
    What will happen to Sale and others, presumably the boks will be able to pay decent wages now.
    I think a can of worms has been opened, and am surprised World Rugby hasn’t intervened.

    • Reply posted by mcarta, today at 10:28

      mcarta replied:
      It’s a very stupid selfish decision.

  • Comment posted by Hughesey, today at 10:13

    No mention made in the article nor the official press statement as to the chosen broadcaster(s). Fingers crossed that they have employed common sense over this rather than a purely financial one

  • Comment posted by Bob17999, today at 10:13

    Does anyone know if the SA teams will now be forced to submit to the same in season and off season drug testing regimes as the UK based teams?

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 10:11

    Hopefully with the addition of the SA teams into the Pro14 it means that SA will join the 6N (at the expense of England).

    • Reply posted by Thor99, today at 10:24

      Thor99 replied:
      Great idea, then England could join the SH championship with Arg, SA, NZ and Aus. Finally some decent opposition.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 10:11

    16x Teams
    1x Division
    But only 21x Game Weekends as teams don't play all others home and away.

    Nuts...

  • Comment posted by Jonny boy, today at 10:10

    Which South African team will be the first to lift the European cup?

  • Comment posted by Foysie, today at 10:07

    Wow what an amazingly complicated format that straight away puts you off and means some teams play each other twice some once and a final table based on different series of matches for different teams! For the Heineken cup will European teams have to travel to South Africa for matches? This is the end of the European cup.

    • Reply posted by Sammy2, today at 10:22

      Sammy2 replied:
      Buried in the article is "subject to the finalisation of contract terms with EPCR". Hopefully there will be a provision that all European matches must actually be played in Europe. There may be no time difference, but South Africa is still a minimum half a day away in terms of travel time. Can't see even the Irish fanatics making that trip more than once.

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 10:06

    Despite being from the United Kingdom, the word 'United' gives me American connotations. But seemingly it was the best of a long list of options, so fair enough.

    Will be interesting to see if, despite these numerous local derbies, the Irish teams still come out on top. I just want to see Leinster thrashed at home to be honest...

