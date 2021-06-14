Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Ewers has been a key part of Exeter's attack this season, scoring seven tries in all competitions

Influential Exeter flanker Dave Ewers could miss the play-offs after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Sale full-back Simon Hammersley on Saturday.

After reviewing television footage, referee Karl Dickson gave Ewers a yellow card for the first-half tackle, which saw Ewers' shoulder make contact at force with Hammersley's head.

If found guilty Ewers could receive a ban that would end his season.

Teammate Sam Skinner faces similar charges after a second-half red card.

Scotland second-row Skinner was dismissed 13 minutes into the second half when his shoulder made contact with Faf de Klerk's head - referee Dickson felt there was no mitigation for Skinner's tackle while he felt Hammersley had been spinning after a prior tackle before Ewers made contact.

Both will players appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday with the offences carrying a six-week ban as a starting point if found guilty.