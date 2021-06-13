Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has not been included in head coach Andy Farrell's squad for next month's Tests against the USA and Japan.

Sexton, along with Cian Healy and Keith Earls, has been given the summer off as Farrell includes 11 uncapped players in his 37-man panel.

Leinster lock James Ryan will skipper the side.

Ulster trio Robert Baloucoune, Tom O'Toole and Nick Timoney are among those to have been called up.

Munster back rows Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes are included following their impressive club form with Connacht's Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle also named.

Fly-half Harry Byrne is hoping to make his first appearance as are his Leinster team-mates Peter Dooley and Ross Molony.