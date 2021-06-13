Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Conor Kenny has represented Ireland at Under-18, 19 and 20 level

Newcastle Falcons have signed prop Conor Kenny from Irish Pro 14 side Connacht on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old made 11 first-team appearances in his time for the Irish provincial team and has represented Ireland at various youth levels.

"When I spoke to [director of rugby] Dean Richards, I was taken by where he wants the club to go," Kenny said. external-link

"I want to play for a guy like that at a club with those values, and it always felt like a good fit."