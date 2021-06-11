Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alex Mann has come through Wales' age-group system

Cardiff Blues back-row Alex Mann will captain Wales Under-20s for their delayed Six Nations campaign.

Wales begin the tournament away to Italy on Saturday, 19 June, before hosting Ireland the following Friday.

Ioan Cunningham, in his first campaign as head coach, has included six players capped previously at U20 level.

"We initially had a squad of around 46-48... dropping it down to 32 has been tough, in some positions the depth is very strong," Cunningham said.

"Overall it is a fairly young squad, there are only six players carrying over from last year's group, so it's an induction of fresh new talent to the group which is exciting.

"We've got some strength up front, our forwards are a big group of big men but we also have a talented backline with gifted players - hopefully we can give them enough possession to express themselves."

Forwards Theo Bavacqua and James Fender along with backs Joe Hawkins, Sam Costelow, Dan John and Jacob Beetham all played in last year's campaign, while Rhys Thomas was in the wider squad but did not get any game time.

Scarlets fly-half Costelow and Ospreys centre Hawkins have been regulars at senior regional level this season, while Exeter lock Christ Tshiunza and Scarlets back-rower Carwyn Tuipulotu are also included.

After their opening two games, Wales travel to France on Thursday, 1 July before a home match with England on Wednesday, 7 July and then completing their campaign away to Scotland on Tuesday, 13 July.

Wales U20 squad for Six Nations

Forwards: Garyn Phillips (Ospreys), Theo Bavaqua (Cardiff Blues), Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Efan Daniel (Cardiff Blues), Ollie Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Connor Chapman (Dragons), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Blues), Lewys Jones (USON Nevers), Zak Giannini (Llanelli Wanderers), Joe Peard (Dragons), James Fender (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys/Aberavon), Alex Mann (Cardiff Blues, capt), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Harri Deaves (Ospreys), Tristan Davies (Ospreys), Carwyn Tuipulotu (Scarlets), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Blues).

Backs: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Blues), Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd), Carrick McDonnough (Dragons), Eddie James (Scarlets), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Daniel John (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Will Reed (Dragons), Ben Burnell (Cardiff Blues), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff Blues).

Wales U20 Six Nations Fixtures (all at Cardiff Arms Park)

Saturday, 19 June: Italy v Wales, KO 20:00 BST

Friday, 25 June: Wales v Ireland, 20:00 BST

Thursday, 1 July: France v Wales, 17:00 BST

Wednesday, 7 July: Wales v England, 20:00 BST

Tuesday, 13 July: Scotland v Wales, 20:00 BST