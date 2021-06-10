Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Bristol co-captain Siale Piutau, who will leave the club at the end of the season, has made 66 appearances for the Bears

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Radio London Digital and online, with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Bristol have made six changes from their win over Leicester Tigers for the final-day visit of London Irish.

Hooker Harry Thacker makes his first start of the season as the Bears, who are already assured of a home semi-final, look to secure top spot.

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney makes two changes from their narrow defeat by Wasps last time out.

Prop Lovejoy Chawatama and flanker Sean O'Brien come into the XV.

Irish have lost their past six Premiership games and have only won once away from home in the league this season.

Elsewhere for the Bears, winger Luke Morahan returns from a head injury and Ioan Lloyd is selected at fly-half.

Prop Max Lahiff, lock Joe Joyce and number eight Ben Earl all start, while centre Siale Piutau co-captains the side following the news he will depart at the end of the campaign.

Bristol Bears: Malins; Morahan, Radradra, S Piutau (co-capt), Purdy; Lloyd, Randall; Y Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Luatua (co-capt), D Thomas, Earl.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Afoa, Vui, Heenan, Uren, Sheedy, Leiua.

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Groom; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Coleman, Simmons, O'Brien, Cowan (capt), Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, Cooke, Rogerson, Phipps, Atkins.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.