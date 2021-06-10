Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

England back-rower Mark Wilson left his native Cumbria to join the Falcons ranks and has been a mainstay since

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Stoop Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Harlequins have made 10 changes to their side for their final regular season game, and their last on home soil before the Premiership play-offs.

Departing duo Ben Tapuai and Scott Baldwin start, while scrum-half Martin Landajo is on the bench.

Newcastle and England back-rower Mark Wilson will make his 150th Premiership appearance at the Stoop.

There is just one change to the starting line-up, with Mateo Carreras replacing Matias Orlando on the wing.

While Quins have fourth place and an away semi-final already secured, the onus is on Newcastle to better London Irish and Bath's results and nudge themselves into the top eight - and a place in the Champions Cup for 2021-22.

Dean Richards' side have only been in the Champions Cup twice in the past 16 years, the last of which was in 2018-19.

It could be an emotional but carnival atmosphere at the Stoop, with play-offs secured and with the likes of Falcons-bound Mike Brown and Nathan Earle - both of whom are unavailable - saying goodbye to fans for the last time.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Marchant, Tapuai, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lamb, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt)

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Tizard, Chisholm, Landajo, Northmore, Murley

Newcastle: Hodgson; Radwan, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Carreras; Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Wilson (capt), Chick

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Ah You, Van der Walt, Fearns, Young, Lucock, Tait