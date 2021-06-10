Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Rhys Priestland as spent six years at Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath start their eight players called up to the England squad on Thursday, including Sam Underhill and uncapped duo Tom de Glanville and Max Ojomoh.

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland makes his 120th and last club appearance before moving to Cardiff Blues.

Northampton make nine changes, with their England call-ups Fraser Dingwall, Paul Hill, skipper Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell all in their XV.

Chris Boyd's side will finish fifth in the Premiership whatever the result.

Eighth-placed Bath, however, could move up as high as sixth if they win at The Rec and other results go their way.

As well as Priestland, Christian Judge, Henry Thomas, Will Chudley and Zach Mercer - who will play his 100th club match from the bench - will also make farewell appearances for the hosts.

Bath: De Glanville; Watson, Joseph, Ojomoh, Cokanasiga; Priestland, B Spencer; Obano, Du Toit, Judge, McNally, Ewels (capt), Reid, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Doughty, Schoeman, Thomas, W Spencer, Mercer, Bayliss, Chudley, Bailey.

Northampton: Freeman; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Auterac, Haywood, Hill, Coles, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Wood.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Newman, Tupai, Proctor, Gillespie.