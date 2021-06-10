Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester and Bristol players and staff clashed after the full-time whistle at Welford Road last Saturday

Tom Youngs will miss the final league game of the season against Wasps after Leicester made him unavailable following a charge for disrespecting a match official in the loss to Bristol.

Youngs faces an online independent disciplinary panel on Thursday 17 June.

The charge follows the incident which occurred when tempers flared at the end of a fractious match on 5 June.

Youngs has been charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game".

Premiership leaders Bristol Bears secured a home semi-final tie with a narrow bonus-point win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick and Bears director of rugby Pat Lam were involved in a heated touchline discussion with referee Ian Tempest over who should replace Bristol prop Tetaz Chaparro when he was sent to the sin-bin.

Leicester made the decision to stand down hooker Youngs from selection, meaning he will miss Leicester's away Premiership game against Wasps on Saturday, 12 June at the Ricoh Arena.