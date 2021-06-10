England rugby union: Eddie Jones rests Youngs, Ford and May for July Tests

Ellis Genge
Ellis Genge (left) is the the most experienced player in the England summer squad with 28 caps

England have rested George Ford, Jonny May and Ben Youngs for July's Test matches against the USA and Canada.

Head coach Eddie Jones has opted for youth, naming 21 uncapped players in his preliminary 34-man squad.

The 12 England players involved with the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa are unavailable.

Players at Premiership semi-finalists Bristol, Exeter, Sale and Harlequins, plus Championship finalists Saracens, are also absent.

Jones, who will update the squad twice before the matches take place, said: "We'll include players from the other clubs where appropriate, when they become available.

"We've also given some of our senior players the chance to get some important rest and recovery time after back-to-back seasons - and with no proper pre-season."

Flanker Mark Wilson is missing despite being involved in England's most recent outing, a 32-18 defeat by Ireland at the end of the Six Nations, with Leicester prop Ellis Genge the most experienced player in the squad with 28 caps.

Among the uncapped players are Bath duo Tom de Glanville and Max Ojomoh, sons of former England pair Phil de Glanville, who was also captain, and Steve Ojomoh.

Flanker Sam Underhill, who has not played for England this year because of injury, returns to the squad and there is also a place for Jacob Umaga, the nephew of New Zealand rugby legend Tana Umaga.

England face the USA at Twickenham on 4 July before hosting Canada six days later after the original plan to tour North America was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For this group it's a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon," said Jones.

"There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. They have the opportunity to take on the world."

England squad

Backs: Bassett, Cokanasiga, De Glanville, Dingwall, Hassell-Collins, Kelly, Lawrence, Mitchell, Ojomoh, Parton, Radwan, Robson, Spencer, Steward, Umaga

Forwards: Blamire, Chick, Davison, Ewels, Genge, Heyes, P Hill, T Hill, Ludlam, Ludlow, Martin, Munga, Obano, Reid, Robinson, Singleton, Underhill, Wells, Willis

    Realisitically, given all those from Chiefs/Bears/Quins/Sharks missing (due to Prem.play-offs), as well as EJ's decision to 'rest' more experienced players, can we actually read ANYTHING meaningful into this squad selection?!

    Probably worth just waiting until the next one is announced...

    Lots of strength in depth considering who is rested, injured or on the Lions tour. England could probably put out 4 teams that would beat most Tier 1 countries. Bodes well for the future.

    Jeez, USA and Canada are going to get a tonking.

    Has Eddie checked their 'Historic Tweets', yet??!! That seems most important, at the moment id English sport!!

    Well, England's Extra B's should be good enough for these fixtures!

    This is an opportunity to rest them indefinately

    It's time to move on from limited play makers like Youngs and Ford

      LH replied:
      Even May????

    Can't believe the BBC didn't even mention Ealing Trailfinders, especially as they've already beaten the Saracens twice this year.

    Is Marcus Smith injured??

      Nick87 replied:
      They've got the playoffs, thats why they havent been picked

    As a Bath fan, really glad that Miles Reid has got some recognition - really hope he can show in an England shirt what he can do for Bath. A shame that Zach Mercer has been driven away to France and will not feature for a while, would have been good to see him in an England shirt again .

