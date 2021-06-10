Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Nakarawa played against Ulster in February after agreeing to join them this summer

Leone Nakarawa's move to Ulster is off after the province reviewed a "detailed medical report" that followed an examination last weekend.

The former European Player of the Year agreed to a one-year deal with the province in January.

He was set to leave Glasgow Warriors this summer to link up with his new team-mates before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Further updates on Ulster's squad for next squad are expected soon.

With the ability to play at lock or in the back row Nakarawa's signing was greeted by much enthusiasm in Ulster, with hopes that he could fill the void left by the departing Marcell Coetzee.

The province gave no specific indication as to why the move is now off, other than saying the decision was made after receiving the medical report following an examination by the club.