Rugby referee Joy Neville says being judged on performance as opposed to gender is crucial if more female officials are to take charge of men's matches in future.

Neville, a former Ireland captain, is among the IRFU's panel of elite referees and became the first female official to take charge of a top-level men's game in the UK in 2018.

Last year she became the first female television match official for a men's Test, a role she repeated in this year's Six Nations.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Meets, the Limerick native reflects on her journey from growing up with four older brothers, to her playing days with Ireland before taking the plunge into refereeing, and becoming a pioneer for female officials within the men's game.

Neville recalls watching back one of her early games as a referee, for which she was mic'd up and recorded, in the All-Ireland League, and how assessing her own performance forced her to confront some of her biggest internal struggles.

"On the pitch it took me a long time to realise what referee I wanted to be," she admits.

"I came across so aggressive to the male players. I really had to be reflective and understand 'why am I being so defensive in speaking to these male players?'.

"What I realised was maybe subconsciously I was aware of my gender and I felt that they probably held that against me; when that wasn't the case at all.

"People ask if I find it's a barrier being a woman when you first blow that whistle, but you don't get labelled on the pitch as soon as you blow the whistle, you get labelled for your accuracy and inaccuracy, and for your performance.

"That's the message I'm trying to get across; the more you get females in the role the more you normalise the situation and you don't hear female this, female that."

"You're only as good as your last game, and that motivates me to do as best as I can so that minority group can't bring it back to my gender."

'The perfect game doesn't exist'

As a back-row forward Neville enjoyed a successful international career, winning 70 caps and helping Ireland to a Grand Slam in 2013.

Moving into refereeing after retiring as a player, she was initially frustrated by mistakes within her own officiating that would compound a niggling doubt over her ability to continue in the role.

"I don't look for it anymore, but the perfect game; it just doesn't exist.

"It's probably one of the most complicated games out there due to the fact that it's not black and white, it's grey. It's completely down to the interpretation of the individual in the middle.

"I was [nearly] giving up refereeing after the first couple of months as I detested it because I constantly made mistakes and I didn't accept them.

"At the end of the day no matter what environment you're in you need to realise that you're going to make mistakes, it's about learning from the experiences."

After the Women's World Cup in 2014 Neville was considering ending her refereeing career, but was persuaded to continue for three more months.

"If I was going to do that I needed to be self-reflective and I soon realised why I wasn't enjoying it; it was because I had been refereed by international referees on 70 occasions and I went into my first game [as a referee] expecting to be just as good as those 70 international refs.

"It was a completely unrealistic goal and as a result I came off that pitch not accepting my mistakes which had a consequence on the enjoyment level.

"As individuals if we can really embrace our mistakes rather than fear them we can use them as a massively beneficial tool to learn, grow and develop.

"The more we understand the 'why', as in why did I get that wrong? The more we can do that, the more we can minimise the same mistakes happening and we can only get better."

