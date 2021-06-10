Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Jeffries played in Bristol's unsuccessful 2016-17 Premiership campaign before helping them win promotion back to the top flight the following season

Sam Jeffries has agreed a deal to return to Bristol's playing staff.

The 28-year-old forward - who came up through the Bears' academy - joined the club's backroom team as professional development manager in 2019 as he recovered from a knee injury.

But he has returned to training and played in a friendly against Championship side Hartpury in May.

"We are so proud of Sam and delighted with his recovery," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website. external-link

"He embodies everything about our culture in the way he has carried himself.

"It would have been easy to let Sam go, but we knew what value he would still bring to our environment off the field.

"Everybody at the club knows what a talented player he is - we saw that in the way he performed in the 2018 Championship promotion season - so to add somebody of that quality back into the squad gives us great options going into next season."