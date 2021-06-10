Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kieran Brookes made 16 Test appearances for England between 2014 and 2016

Experienced props Kieran Brookes and Simon McIntyre are to leave Wasps at the end of the season.

Ex-England international Brookes, 30, joined from Northampton in 2018 while McIntyre, also 30, has played 183 games since moving from Sale Sharks in 2011.

Winger Callum Sirker, 23, is also leaving the Premiership side.

Head coach Lee Blackett thanked them all for their contribution. "Kieran has brought great experience and power and Si will be heavily missed," he said.

"Si is a really popular member of the squad on and off the field.

"He will be remembered as a quality player, who has been an outstanding servant to Wasps.

"Callum is a highly talented young player, who unfortunately picked up a serious knee injury a couple of years ago that has limited his game time.

"We wish him all the best for the future and look forward to watching his progress."