Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zack Henry is expected to join Pau, according to BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester Tigers fly-half Zack Henry is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was signed from French Pro D2 side USO Nevers by former head coach Geordan Murphy and made his debut during the 2019-20 campaign.

He has played 25 games for the Tigers and contributed 151 points.

BBC Radio Leicester reports that he has been granted an early release from his contract so he can return to France to join Pau for next season.

"I want to thank Zack for his contribution to Leicester Tigers during past two seasons," said current Leicester boss Steve Borthwick.

Leicester are away to Wasps on Saturday in their last Premiership game of the season.

The club say they will confirm the full list of departing players after the final round of matches.