JP du Preez: Sale Sharks second-rower given three-week ban
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Sale second-rower JP du Preez will miss the rest of the season after being banned for three weeks.
The 27-year-old, who played 11 times this season, accepted a charge of striking with the elbow in the 58th minute of the 45-12 Premiership win over Harlequins last Friday.
The Sharks have confirmed their place in the end of season play-offs.
Should they not reach the final then Du Preez's ban will extend to cover their next "meaningful fixture".