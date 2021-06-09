Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Martin Landajo (left) and Ben Tapuai (right) are among a total of 11 players leaving Harlequins in the summer

Former Australia centre Ben Tapuai and Argentina scrum-half Martin Landajo are among six players who will leave Harlequins at the end of the season.

Tapuai, 32, scored five tries in 44 appearances during a three-year spell while Landajo, 32, who has won 83 caps for his country, scored three tries this season and leaves after two years.

Tevita Cavubati, Nathan Earle and Brett Herron will also leave.

Samoa hooker Elia Elia is also departing after five years at the club.

They join five players whose departures had already been announced, such as full-back Mike Brown's move to Newcastle and James Lang and Glen Young who are both joining Edinburgh.

"I want to thank all of our departing players for everything they have given to the Famous Quarters during their time at Quins," general manager Billy Millard told the club website. external-link

"It has been a pleasure to work alongside these eleven guys on the pitch or outside of rugby and we say goodbye to some good friends and great players and we wish them nothing but the best."