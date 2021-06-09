There had been fears that Simmonds could have been ruled out of the Lions tour and Exeter's play-off campaign

Exeter's British and Irish Lions number eight Sam Simmonds will be fit for Saturday's Premiership game with Sale.

The 26-year-old, who has scored a Premiership record 20 tries in 20 games this season, hobbled off during his side's win at Northampton on Sunday with an ankle injury.

He has not required a scan, with Exeter saying it was a minor injury.

"It was always very precautionary, he just rolled it a little bit," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

Simmonds has been one of the stars of this season's Premiership and was called up by the Lions despite being overlooked by England boss Eddie jones - he has not played for his country since March 2018.

"Because he came off the pitch everyone's kind of jumped at it. If you watch what happened, his ankle just flexed backwards a little bit, it wasn't that severe, if anything he could have played on," added Baxter.

"We were about to make a back row substitution any way, it just made complete sense, the other two guys were going well and hadn't picked anything up."