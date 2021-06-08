Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Second-bottom Gloucester have had their final two Premiership games of the season cancelled by coronavirus cases

Saturday's Premiership match between Worcester and Gloucester has been cancelled because of a new coronavirus case at the Kingsholm club.

The fresh case arrives after Gloucester returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests last week, which saw their home game against Bath called off.

A large number of the Cherry and Whites players are isolating, meaning they are unable to field a 23-man squad.

A Premiership Rugby panel will allocate points for the match.

It is likely, however, that Worcester will be awarded four points and Gloucester two - as happened with other games which had to be cancelled because of Covid earlier in the season.

"While no one wants to call off any match, especially the last game of the season, our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester Rugby and Worcester Warriors," said a Premiership statement.

The names of the Gloucester players affected will not be made public.

Worcester, who will finish bottom of the Premiership, had been expecting a restricted attendance of 3,100 at Sixways.

"While we are disappointed that the Gloucester match has been cancelled we fully understand the reasons and we wish everyone at Kingsholm a full recovery," said Warriors managing director Peter Kelly.

Premiership 2020-21 - Covid cancellations