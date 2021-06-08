Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Get Carter! Wales duo Alun Wyn Jones and Bradley Davies put pressure on the Dragons youngster

Ben Carter will be hoping to swap international relations at Cardiff University for international rugby this summer.

The Dragons lock is one of five uncapped players named in Wayne Pivac's Wales squad for the summer Tests against Canada and Argentina.

Having only played one season at Rodney Parade, he is already being tipped as a potential successor to Alun Wyn Jones.

But the 20-year-old is quick to shrug off any early comparisons by Pivac.

"It's all really nice things that he's [Pivac] said and I'm grateful, but I'm just going to go into the camp, do my own thing and give it a good crack," Carter said.

He admits to still being in shock after receiving the email about his inclusion in the 34-man squad.

"If you asked me at the start of the season about a Welsh squad I would think you were crazy, I probably wasn't expecting to make a Dragons debut," he added.

Carter, a product of Caldicot RFC, was born in England but moved to south Wales soon after. He captained Wales at Under-18s and Under-19s and also represented the Under-20s.

He made his Dragons debut in November 2020 and his fine form rewarded with selection and high praise from Pivac who said he has a "big future in the game".

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says it has been a "remarkable trajectory of progress" by the youngster who has shown "a maturity which we probably didn't expect".

Ryan also played down the daunting comparison to the Wales and British and Irish Lions captain.

"Let's just let Alun Wyn be Alun Wyn and Ben be Ben," he said.

"I don't think comparisons with anybody are particularly helpful. He's a 20-year-old that's just had a fantastic six months and I see this as a bit of icing on the cake."

Carter heads to camp alongside another uncapped Dragon in Taine Basham, while scrum-half Rhodri Williams is recalled to the international scene after a seven-year absence.

Centre Aneurin Owen will also be training with squad although he is not an official member of the party.

"Going into a new squad is hard, in the past I have found it quite difficult and it's nice to have the other Dragons lads there with me and some good mates," said Carter.

"I think it'll be a great opportunity for me to learn, but also I want to go and do well."