David Ribbans: Northampton Saints lock gets three-week ban for dangerous tackle
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Northampton lock David Ribbans has been banned for three matches after his red card against Exeter.
Ribbans, 25, was sent off in the 14th minute for a dangerous tackle after a high hit on Exeter's British and Irish Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.
He admitted the charge and will miss Saints' final Premiership match of the season at Bath as well as their pre-season games with Bedford and Ospreys.
Ribbans will be eligible to play again from Tuesday, 14 September.
He was given a three-week reduction from the starting point of a six-week ban due to his previous good disciplinary record and guilty plea.
Northampton led Exeter 18-0 at half-time in the fixture, only for the reigning Premiership champions to come back and win a thrilling match 29-26 at Franklin's Gardens.