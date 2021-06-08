Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

David Ribbans' shoulder made contact with the head of Luke Cowan-Dickie during the 14th-minute tackle

Northampton lock David Ribbans has been banned for three matches after his red card against Exeter.

Ribbans, 25, was sent off in the 14th minute for a dangerous tackle after a high hit on Exeter's British and Irish Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

He admitted the charge and will miss Saints' final Premiership match of the season at Bath as well as their pre-season games with Bedford and Ospreys.

Ribbans will be eligible to play again from Tuesday, 14 September.

He was given a three-week reduction from the starting point of a six-week ban due to his previous good disciplinary record and guilty plea.

Northampton led Exeter 18-0 at half-time in the fixture, only for the reigning Premiership champions to come back and win a thrilling match 29-26 at Franklin's Gardens.