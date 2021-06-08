Leicester Tigers have not visited Jersey for eight years

Jersey Reds will host Premiership side Leicester Tigers in a pre-season match.

The game, on Friday 27 August, will be the culmination of a pre-season training camp for Leicester.

It is the third time the Tigers have faced Jersey in pre-season, having also visited St Peter in 2012 and 2013.

"Not only is it great to have a Premiership team here, but also what it does for our players to test themselves and see what's required at the next level," said Jersey boss Harvey Biljon.

"They're a team that over the next couple of seasons will be stepping up and getting back to what you expect of a Leicester Tigers outfit," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.