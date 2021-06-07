Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson captained Ireland against France

Second row Alan O'Connor has been named Player of the Year at the Ulster Rugby end-of-season awards.

Captain Ian Henderson won the Personality of the Year title for a season in which he captained Ireland for the first time and was selected for the British & Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa.

Scrum-half John Cooney won the supporters' Player of the Year honour while Nick Timoney was the rugby writers' choice.

Outside centre James Hume, 22, won the Young Player of the Year after showing great consistency in the 20 games he featured in throughout the campaign.

Ulster finished the 2020-21 season with a thrilling 34-31 victory away to Edinburgh in their final Rainbow Cup match on Saturday.