Siale Piutau (right) won 43 caps for Tonga and scored six tries

Bristol Bears centre Siale Piutau will leave the Premiership leaders at the end of the season.

The former Tonga international has made 66 appearances for the Bears since joining them in 2017 following a spell with Wasps.

He captained Bristol in 25 matches and also led his national team at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"Siale's impact on the club and our growth has been immeasurable," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He has been on a journey with Bristol and departs with the club in a better place and with the foundations for sustainable success.

"It's a mark of his character as a person and a leader that he has had a positive influence on everybody across the club - players and staff."

During his time with the club, Piutau helped Bristol win promotion from the Championship in 2018 and skippered them to victory over French club Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final in October last year.

They are now looking to add a Premiership title and made certain of home advantage for the semi-finals with Saturday's win at Leicester.

"The vision and culture at the Bears is second to none, one of the best environments I have been a part of anywhere in the world," said Piutau.

"There is alignment across the club and a genuine belief in what we can achieve. It would be an incredible feeling to end this season with silverware after five great years here."