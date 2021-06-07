Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies is handed the Wales captaincy after not being picked for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named five uncapped players for the summer Tests against Canada and Argentina.

Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas, Dragons pair Ben Carter and Taine Basham, Cardiff Blues centre Ben Thomas and Scarlets wing Tom Rogers are included in a 34-man party.

Centre Jonathan Davies captains the squad while there are recalls for Josh Turnbull and Rhodri Williams.

Wales face Canada on 3 July with Tests against Argentina on 10 and 17 July.

Wales have 10 players on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa including captain Alun Wyn Jones, while Ospreys centre Owen Watkin is not included.

Ospreys prop Thomas is selected ahead of Rhys Carre and is one of three loose-heads from his region named alongside Rhodri Jones and Nicky Smith.

"Rhys is the unfortunate one this time around," said Pivac.

"It's an opportunity for Rhys to go away, have a big off-season, come back. In terms of Gareth, he's another big man, he's improved his scrummaging and all-round game.

"This is a golden opportunity for us to have a look at him to see how he goes at this level of the game."

Pivac believes Dragons lock Carter, 20, could prove a long-term successor to Alun Wyn Jones

"Ben is a fabulous young player," added Jones.

"For a young guy that's stepped in the Dragons team, he's earned a lot of starts and Dean Ryan has worked him well. He's shown that he's got a very big future in the game.

"When you look at long-term replacements for Alun Wyn, he's a young man that has shown all the credentials."

Wayne Pivac on Jonathan Davies' Lions omission and Wales captaincy

Flanker Basham has been included with the Dragons back-rower involved in Pivac's first squad against the Barbarians in November 2019.

"We've had Taine before in the squad, he broke his arm, had some injuries along the way," said Pivac.

"We've got to have ball-players that can get us over the gain line and as a seven, he can do that and shown it in club rugby.

"He's done well coming off the bench and who knows, he may get an opportunity off the bench for us."

Basham was included ahead of Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell and Dan Thomas. Morgan has been impressive for Scarlets ahead of his move to Ospreys next season.

"We've been tracking him (Morgan) and he's a good solid player," added Pivac.

"He's new to club rugby at the top level and the other boys have probably just got a year or two on him. They are probably just that slight bit ahead in terms of experience at this level of the game.

"It's another step up into Test match level and he's just going to have to keep working hard at his game.

"He's a good young player and he's one that no doubt we'll hear more about in the future."

Dragons scrum-half Williams, 28, is recalled after a seven-year absence with Rhys Webb again overlooked and Lloyd Williams left out.

"Rhys is coming back from injury, he is very experienced player and we know what Webby can do," added Pivac.

"I had a good chat with Lloyd this morning and we know what he can do.

"Both of those guys are going to be entrenched in their 30s come World Cup time so for us it's having a last opportunity to have a look at Rhodri."

Back-rower Turnbull, 33, is rewarded for his fine form with Cardiff Blues with his last international appearance in 2018 against Argentina.

Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric are away with the Lions while Dan Lydiate is still sidelined with the serious knee injury suffered against Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations.

"It's (Turnbull's selection) which is very similar to Dan Lydiate," added Pivac.

"Josh has shown some good form for his club, brings a lot of experience, has played Test rugby before.

"With Ross (Moriarty) coming back in, and a guy like Josh, and the loose forwards in particular, it gives us a little bit more edge."

There will be up to 10,000 fans allowed at the Principality Stadium under Welsh Government guidelines for the three games.

Wales will prepare in north Wales before facing Canada first who have Kingsley Jones as head coach and Rob Howley in their backroom staff.

Howley was appointed Canada assistant coach in September 2020 and his first game involved with the Canucks will be against Wales. Howley was sent home before the World Cup 2019 in Japan for betting breaches and served a ban.

Pivac says this will be the start of a busy 12 months which will culminate in the three-Test summer tour of South Africa in 2022.

"Canada will be a good first-up game for us, to put a team out and get back into the groove," added Pivac.

"Then there are going to be two big Test matches where we'll learn a lot about the new players and some of the players that will have to step up into leadership roles that haven't necessarily been in the past.

"Argentina are probably at the best they've been for many years. It's going to be a huge test for the squad that gets the opportunity to play in those two matches."

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Cardiff Rugby), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Taine Basham (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Rugby), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby), Rhodri Williams (Dragons), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets, capt), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby), Hallam Amos (Cardiff Rugby), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Owen Lane (Cardiff Rugby), Ioan Lloyd (Bristol Bears), Tom Rogers (Scarlets).