Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young is looking forward to putting his imprint on the side after their 2020-21 campaign came to an end.

A 37-12 Pro14 Rainbow Cup win over Zebre completed a fragmented season.

Mid-campaign Young had returned to the Arms Park after a nine-year absence, replacing the departing John Mulvihill in January.

"I have tinkered with a few things but I would like to think next season I can make it my environment," said Young.

Former head coach Mulvihill left in January, with Young initially coming in on an interim basis before being given the permanent role.

"I am really looking forward to next season," added Young.

"I came in late and thought there were not many opportunities to change things I wanted to as it was halfway through the season."

Since Cardiff Blues returned to action in August 2020 after the five-month enforced break because of Covid-19, the side has taken part in two league campaigns and a new Rainbow Cup tournament.

"I hope the season does go down in history books as one that does not get repeated, it has been terrible for everybody," added Young.

"As people involved in rugby we have been lucky to carry on doing the job we enjoy and we are more fortunate than others.

"It has been tough on the players and the organisation has been difficult also. On many occasions we did not know who we were playing in three weeks' time, so we have learned to handle the unexpected."

Young is hoping the 2021-22 campaign, due to begin at the end of September, will provide some tournament clarity and the return of crowds.

The Rainbow Cup competition was acting as a precursor for the start of the 2021-22 season, which will involve an expanded tournament including four South African sides.

It will take the tally to 16 teams but no details have been provided yet of the new competition.

Crowds vital

"The big thing is the crowds," said Young.

"If it was ever doubted, we all know now how much the crowds add to the game, atmosphere and excitement, and how much they make every match a spectacle and occasion.

"None of us can wait to get the crowds back here and that is across rugby.

"It would be nice to get the competition confirmed so we all know what it looks like, because that hasn't been done yet. It is tough to plan for something when you don't know what is around the corner."

What is certain is Cardiff Blues will officially become Cardiff Rugby on 1 August after a rebranding was announced earlier in the year.

The decision was take to drop the Blues moniker but Young insists his role will not be altered by any name change.

"It does not really change my job at all because the regional responsibilities and focus remain the same," said Young.

"Nothing changes and a third of our squad has come through the pathway and the [Welsh] Valleys.

"That decision was made by people above my head speaking to supporters and sponsors, and they decided it was the right thing to do.

"They put a lot of time into that and it was not something done lightly."