Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester lost 16-14 at Bath when the two sides met in February

Bath have been awarded four points, and Gloucester two, after the cancellation of their Premiership match.

Saturday's meeting was called off on Tuesday because of positive Covid-19 tests in the Gloucester camp.

The decision over points was made by a Premiership Rugby panel and the score of the match will be recorded as 0-0.

Gloucester's training ground and Kingsholm stadium were closed for 10 days, and the squad and staff will be tested for coronavirus again on Monday.