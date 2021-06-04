Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Wood has scored 21 tries for Northampton since his debut 11 years ago

Former England flanker Tom Wood has signed a contact extension with Northampton Saints.

The 34-year-old has made 226 appearances in his 11 seasons at Franklin's Gardens, helping Saints win the Premiership and European Challenge Cup in 2014.

He won the most recent of his 50 England caps in the 2017 Six Nations.

"It's awesome to be staying on at Saints," said Wood, who was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in July 2020.

"I've really enjoyed being a part of this group, and, emotionally speaking, the club is such a big part of my life, so to be given this opportunity is a huge privilege.

"I've only ever wanted to stay around as long as I am able to fulfil my role as a player.

"I only want to be here if I am competing, giving my best on matchday and in training each week."

A veteran of two World Cups with England, Wood also scored the decisive late try in the 2014 Premiership semi-final against Leicester Tigers.

"In any organisation - elite sport or otherwise - it is so important to have people within that are deeply, emotionally connected to that organisation," said director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"Woody's that sort of guy; he was never looking to play his rugby anywhere else, and while he's well set-up for his post-rugby life whenever his retirement comes, he's not ready to hang up his boots just yet which is great news for Northampton Saints."