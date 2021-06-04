Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kingsholm had been due to host Saturday's West Country derby between Gloucester and Bath

A total of 29 positive Covid-19 tests have been recorded among players and staff from three Premiership clubs in their latest round of weekly testing.

Players made up 23 of those new cases with the other six recorded by club staff between last Friday and Thursday.

Saturday's fixture between Gloucester and Bath was cancelled after "a number of positive tests" at Gloucester.

Manu Tuilagi also had to withdraw from playing for Sale against Harlequins after being deemed a close contact.

That decision came just hours before Friday's match at AJ Bell Stadium when the club confirmed an unnamed staff member had tested positive.

Later investigations discovered the England centre had come into close contact with the affected person.

No further positive tests were recorded at Sale and the club said all other players are expected to return to full training from Monday.

A total of 2,410 lateral flow and PCR tests were taken by players and management in the Premiership's 29th week of screening this season.

The latest set of the results are the second highest number of positives so far behind 33 recorded in the last week of December, which saw two matches cancelled.

