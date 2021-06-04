Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Thomas was part of England's Six Nations squad in 2013, a year before he signed for Bath

Bath prop Henry Thomas said he is "excited for the next chapter" after the club announced that he will leave at the end of the season.

Thomas, 29, has played over 100 times in all competitions for the Premiership side since arriving from Sale in 2014.

The forward, who was a mascot for the Black, Blue and Whites as a child, has been capped seven times by England.

"I'm immensely proud to have played over 100 games for the club I supported as a kid," he told the club. external-link

"I went and watched with my dad, I was a mascot in '98, and it makes me proud to have been here that long."

Thomas could make his final appearance at The Rec when Bath, who are ninth in the Premiership table, end their season against Northampton Saints on 12 June.

Director of rugby Stuart Hooper added: "He has played in one of the toughest positions and been a huge part of the Blue, Black and White over the past seven years."