Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Former back row forward Craig Hammond led Nottingham to the Championship play-offs in 2009-10

Championship side Nottingham have appointed former club captain Craig Hammond as their new head coach.

The New Zealander made 289 appearances for the Green and Whites between 2001 and 2012, when he moved to Hong Kong.

Hammond was assistant coach of the Hong Kong side before being named interim coach earlier this year.

"There is only one club that I would uproot my family, and give up an international coaching opportunity for, and that's Nottingham," he said.

"Although I am a native New Zealander, my wife and I spent 11 years at Nottingham, and all three of our children were born there, so it is effectively like returning home."

Nottingham board director Rob Jones added: "Craig is not only a great coach, having demonstrated this over the last nine years, but he understands the culture of Nottingham Rugby and what we are striving for over the next few years."