Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kyle Steyn's try drew Glasgow level at 12-12

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Glasgow Warriors (7) 15 Tries: M Fagerson, Steyn Con: Thompson Pen: Thompson Leinster (12) 12 Tries: McGrath, C Kelleher Con: R Byrne

Glasgow Warriors moved top of the Rainbow Cup table with a 15-12 victory over Pro14 champions Leinster but Munster can usurp Danny Wilson's side.

Matt Fagerson grounded for Warriors and Ross Thompson converted.

Luke McGrath and Cian Kelleher crossed for Leinster, Ross Byrne converting the first of those tries.

Kyle Steyn levelled and Thompson's penalty put Glasgow top. However, Munster can progress to the final by beating Zebre next Friday.

Munster are four points behind but a far superior points difference makes them well placed to face South African side Bulls in the final.

At Scotstoun, Glasgow set about their daunting task with Fagerson forcing himself over and Thompson converting.

The visitors were quick to respond with McGrath marking his 150th Leinster appearance by running in under the posts and Ross Byrne accurate with his first kick of the evening.

Leinster thought they had registered again through Hugo Keenan but it was disallowed for a knock on then team-mate Cole Forbes was yellow carded for an early tackle.

However, Kelleher held off George Horne to put Leo Cullen's side 12-7 up. Byrne's kick came back off a post.

The referee's patience wore thin with Glasgow infringements and Rory O'Loughlin joined Forbes in the sin bin.

Another Keenan try was disallowed for an obstruction before wing Steyn drew Glasgow level off Adam Hastings' pass, the full-back likely making his last Warriors appearance. Thompson was off target with the conversion.

Further flash points at a ruck resulted in Warriors' Ryan Wilson being sent to the sin bin.

But, as Leinster had in the first half, Glasgow went ahead with 14 men as Thompson knocked over his first penalty of the match and ultimately a decisive one.