Hallam Amos and Josh Adams started Wales' World Cup 2019 bronze medal play-off match against New Zealand

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Cardiff Blues v Zebre Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 6 June from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Cardiff Blues will be missing Wales wings Josh Adams and Hallam Amos for their final match of the season against Zebre.

Adams is rested for the Pro14 Rainbow Cup game ahead of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour.

Amos is absent after suffering from concussion against Munster last weekend after a tackle that resulted in a yellow card for Mike Haley.

Matthew Morgan returns at full-back, while Dan Fish is named on the wing.

"Josh isn't involved this week," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"It's not a meaningless game, before people say that we're not addressing it in the right way, but I've already had sleepless nights before we played Josh in the last couple of games.

"You can't wrap them in cotton wool, but you also don't want anyone to miss the tour on the back of an injury. We now can't make the final so there's no way I was going to play him in this game, that would almost be tempting fate.

"He's played enough rugby and demonstrated that he's ready to play. If this was an opportunity to get to the final, I might've taken a different view."

"This has plenty of meaning for us, as we want to win and finish the season on a high. But for someone who has experienced those once-in-a-lifetime moments of going on a Lions tour, I wouldn't want to see one of my players missing out after playing a game here, especially when we can't achieve more than a great performance and result."

Young has made five changes from the side that lost to Munster.

Lloyd Williams replaces fellow Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams in the starting side, while hooker Liam Belcher and flanker Gwilym Bradley are included. Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo returns from injury and is named as a replacement.

The game will be played behind closed doors with the Welsh government saying crowds will be allowed back at sporting stadiums from Monday, 7 June.

"We want to finish the season on a high and hopefully have the performance we're looking for with a good result which will give supporters a bit of excitement looking ahead to next season," added Young.

"This competition has definitely been a useful exercise for us.

"I've obviously only been here a couple of months so it's given me the opportunity to have a look at some players who hadn't really figured in the league.

"We've had a look at different combinations and tried players in different positions."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Willis Halaholo, Ben Thomas, Dan Fish; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, James Botham, Gwilym Bradley, Josh Turnbull (capt).

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Carre, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornton, Alun Lawrence, Tomos Williams, Harri Millard, Rey Lee-Lo.

Zebre: Michelangelo Biondelli; Pierre Bruno, Federico Mori, Enrico Lucchin, Giovanni D'Onofrio; Carlo Canna, Guglielmo Palazzani (capt); Daniele Rimpelli, Oliviero Fabiani, Eduardo Bello, Samuel Ortis, Leonard Krumov, Maxime Mbanda, Iacopo Bianchi, Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: Marco Manfredi,Paolo Buonfiglio, Matteo Norcera, Cristian Stoian, Giovanni Licata, Nicole Casilio, Jacopa Trulla, Filippo Di Marco.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU).