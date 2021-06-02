Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Andy Farrell was part of Warren Gatland's coaching staff in 2013 and 2017

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be part of Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions backroom team during the Test series against South Africa, IRFU performance boss David Nucifora says.

Farrell will link up with the Lions after Ireland's Tests against Japan and USA in Dublin on 4 and 10 July.

"We were always happy to do that, Warren was always happy to have Andy there," said Nucifora.

"It's good for Andy, it's good for our players that are on the Lions tour."

The Ireland coach will be able to link up with the Lions more than a week in advance of the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town on 24 July.

Farrell was defence coach during the past two Lions tours, when Gatland was also in charge.

The Englishman received plaudits for his role in both tours and is yet to experience a series defeat after the tourists beat Australia in 2013 then drew with then-world champions New Zealand four years later.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be Gatland's attack coach in South Africa with Neil Jenkins, Steve Tandy and Robin McBryde also part of the coaching ticket.