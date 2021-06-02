Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Paolo Odogwu played for Leicester and Sale before joining Wasps

Wasps back Paolo Odogwu is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's defeat at Northampton Saints.

A scan confirmed the extent of the injury, which will be further assessed by a knee specialist on Friday.

"This is obviously a heartbreaking end to probably the best season of my life, but these things happen," he told the Wasps website.

Odogwu, who joined Wasps from Sale ahead of the 2019-20 season, signed a new contract in January shortly after being named in England's Six Nations squad.

He is still to win an international cap but scored nine tries for Wasps this season, playing on the wing or as a centre.