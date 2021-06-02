Scott Williams has won 58 caps for Wales

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says departing Wales centre Scott Williams can thrive when he leaves the region.

It was announced Williams, 30, will depart Ospreys at the end of the season after three campaigns at the region.

"He is as competitive as ever. He leads and talks well," said Booth.

"I've had clubs asking me for references around that sort of stuff. Scott is certainly not finished. He's got the right attitude and wherever he ends up, he'll definitely add value."

Williams has been sidelined since New Year's Day with a shoulder injury. which has typified an injury-affected three years with Ospreys.

"The last one was a significant one but he's back training now and he's just about available for selection," added Booth.

"So at least he's fit and that provides an opportunity for future employment.

"Scott's conducted himself brilliantly throughout with regards to adherence to his rehab and obviously the disappointment.

"As you'd expect from a man of his standing - and I use the term man, not just player - to be. He was professional about it and he's put his best foot forward.

"He hasn't done anything other than be the consummate professional. The unfortunate thing with a lot of this is timing. We have to make decisions in real time.

"Whether that's in game, in selection or recruitment. It's difficult and you don't always get it right but you do it based on the facts available to you and the situations that you find in front of you.

"The great thing for Scott is that he's fit and he can play."

'Respect and honesty'

Williams will leave Ospreys alongside Cory Allen, Gareth Evans Shaun Venter and Luke Price.

"It's a horrific thing to have to broach," said Booth.

"You do it as respectfully and honestly as you can - players respect honesty. It's not a nice conversation. It's effectively a selection conversation magnified tenfold and that's really brutal.

"I try and be as empathetic as I can and, with certain players, try and help by giving them good references for whatever their future entails.

"That would be the same for Scott, Luke Price and the other boys. They've bought into the shirt and as a result we'll give them the ultimate respect on how we do things.

"I don't get everything right but I'll make sure I manage their exit as best I can."

Wing Alex Cuthbert has played 47 times for Wales

Booth also admitted Ospreys are targeting a back-three player, with the region linked to Wales wing Alex Cuthbert who is set to leave Exeter.

George North is set to be out for the rest of the year with a knee injury and Ospreys are looking for an experienced addition.

"If you look at when we talk about injuries we know that George is not around for a bit. The sort of team we want to be, we know the back-three players are important to this team.

"We look at the quality we have with people like Dan Evans and Mat Protheroe, and we have some good youngsters like Keelan Giles and Max Nagy who scored a try against Dragons.

"It is an important position for us and to have a prized asset like George not around it's obvious we will certainly look towards the market to try and get greater strength in depth."