Sam Matavesi has won 15 caps for Fiji

Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi has signed a contract extension with Premiership club Northampton Saints.

The club say the 29-year-old's new deal will see him stay "for the 2021-22 season and beyond".

Matavesi has made 27 appearances for Saints since joining them from Championship club Cornish Pirates in 2019, scoring three tries.

"We've been thrilled with his development since he joined the club," said director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"We have an exciting crop of hookers in our squad who are all pushing each other to improve every day, and Sam has taken his opportunity in recent months and performed well as a starter."

Matavesi helped Toulouse win France's Top 14 title during a loan spell in 2019 and was in the Fiji squad for that year's World Cup prior to moving to Franklin's Gardens.

Northampton are fifth in the Premiership table and end the regular season with a home game against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, followed by a trip to Bath on 12 June.