Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric were both British and Irish Lions tourists in 2013 and 2017

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says British and Irish Lions duo Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have to be protected from themselves ahead of selection against Connacht.

The pair will tour South Africa this summer and have one final chance to play for Ospreys this weekend.

Booth indicated the pair might have to be held back for Friday's game.

"They are desperate to play, I have to think about protecting them from themselves a little bit," said Booth.

Ospreys travel to face Connacht in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup on Friday with Jones and Tipuric unavailable the following weekend for the home match against Benetton, when they head to a Lions training camp in Jersey.

"They have played a considerable amount of the derby games so we will make that decision tomorrow (Thursday)," added Booth.

"It is not a question of me or them not wanting them to play, it's about doing what is right for them.

"If we are going to be positive we are going to have do this without them anyway. Part of the growth of this group is doing things without them and not relying on the very best."

Booth will have international half-backs Rhys Webb and Stephen Myler available, but Gareth Anscombe will not figure until next season despite the region releasing a social media video of him back in training.

The Wales fly-half has not played since August 2019 because of a serious knee injury suffered against England at Twickenham.

Gareth Anscombe signed for Ospreys from Cardiff Blues but has yet to play for his new region

"He's still a way off to be fair," said Booth.

"He's doing parts of training. He's not in contact, we're ticking boxes with him as we go. Part of that is how Gareth feels and how he responds.

"We're setting him up for a big year next year which is exciting. It's great to see him out there and the more we can get out of him.

"I don't just mean physically, I mean an understanding of what we're trying to do - it only bodes well for him and for us.

"With the amount of time he has had off, it's great psychologically to be out there again. It's good for Welsh rugby, it's good for everyone, and a big, solid pre-season will set him up nicely to kick on.

"For any person that has had the thing they like to do the most taken away from them, there is a psychological hole.

"To get that opportunity come back to you is a massive adrenaline rush for him.

"It has a rub-off effect on the team and you see a few things which remind you of what you're missing. It's exciting and hopefully it's on and on and up and up from here."